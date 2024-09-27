China vows intensified, improved preservation of cultural relics

September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to preserve its cultural relics, improve the management, and create more engaging ways for the public to appreciate the rich cultural heritage, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

With a history spanning more than 5,000 years, China is home to over 760,000 immovable cultural relics and 108 million state-owned movable relics, said Guan Qiang, deputy director of the NCHA.

After the 700-year-old Beijing Central Axis was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July this year, the number of World Heritage Sites in China reached 59, reinforcing the country's position as one of the world's largest cultural treasure troves.

China's ongoing fourth national survey on immovable cultural relics has entered an optimal phase in terms of field survey, Guan said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 23, survey teams had reviewed over 253,000 immovable cultural relics, or 33 percent of those covered by the third national survey running from 2007 to 2011, and discovered more than 18,000 new relics, according to Guan.

The fourth national survey, launched in November 2023, involves more than 5,000 census teams composed of over 45,000 personnel -- 50 percent more than the number involved in the previous national survey.

Guan also highlighted progress in terms of legislation, noting that a draft revision of the country's cultural relics protection law has been submitted to lawmakers for deliberation. Moreover, scientific and technological advances in cultural relics preservation have been integrated into the state innovation system, with notable progress made in scores of key R&D projects, Guan added.

The NCHA plans to enhance its cooperation with relevant authorities to establish coordination bodies dedicated to cultural preservation and inheritance. An inspection system will also be introduced to facilitate systematic protection and unified supervision of cultural heritage, Guan said.

