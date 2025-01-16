Exhibition on Tang Dynasty cultural relics in Shaanxi kicks off in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:20, January 16, 2025

Visitors take photos of a tri-colored glazed pottery work, which depicts a nomadic camel rider, at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view exhibits at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors pose for a selfie at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A docent guides the visitors at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. guide (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor takes photos of a tri-colored glazed pottery work, which depicts a nomadic camel rider, at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view exhibits at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view exhibits at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view exhibits at National Maritime Museum of China in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2025. An exhibition featuring the highlights of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) cultural relics in Shaanxi Province kicked off at National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin on Wednesday. The exhibition brings together about 120 pieces (sets) of cultural relics from eight cultural institutions across Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)