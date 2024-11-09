China revises law to strengthen protection of cultural relics

November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday adopted a revised law to strengthen the protection of its abundant cultural relics.

Lawmakers voted to pass the updated Law on the Protection of Cultural Relics during a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. The revised law will take effect on March 1, 2025.

Governments at all levels are required to prioritize the protection of cultural relics and properly balance economic development, social progress, and relic preservation to ensure their safety, according to the law.

Infrastructure projects and tourism development must prioritize cultural relic protection, strictly implementing regulations on preservation and safety management to prevent destructive construction and excessive commercialization, it adds.

China has been placing increasing emphasis on the protection of its cultural relics. The country is currently conducting a national census of cultural relics, which is set to run through 2026.

China is home to over 760,000 immovable cultural relics, 108 million pieces or sets of state-owned movable cultural relics, 40 World Cultural Heritage sites, and four mixed cultural and natural heritage sites, the government revealed in September.

The law stipulates that governments at the county level and above should strengthen cultural relics surveys and special investigations to gain a comprehensive understanding of cultural relic resources and their protection status.

The law also toughens penalties for violators. Organizations that cause significant damage to cultural relics will face fines of up to 10 million yuan (about 1.39 million U.S. dollars).

It further authorizes cultural relics regulators to carry out supervision and inspection in accordance with the law and to take relevant administrative enforcement measures against illegal activities.

"BRINGING RELICS TO LIFE"

Highlighting the need to "bring cultural relics to life," the law stipulates that, while ensuring the safety of cultural relics, priority should be given to social benefits through the effective utilization of cultural relic resources.

The law also encourages the digitalization of cultural relics protection, including the digital collection, display, and utilization of cultural relic resources.

Such efforts have been common in Chinese museums. In the Xinjiang Museum in northwest China, over 20,000 cultural relics have been digitalized. The museum also displays relics via virtual reality and stage performances.

ENCOURAGING COOPERATION

In recent years, China has intensified efforts to recover cultural relics lost overseas, successfully bringing back over 2,100 pieces or sets of artifacts.

The revised law establishes a clear mechanism for the recovery and return of lost cultural relics, stipulating that the State Council's cultural relics regulator shall coordinate with relevant departments to carry out recovery efforts in accordance with the law.

"The state reserves the right to reclaim cultural relics lost overseas due to theft or illegal export, and this right is not subject to any time limitation," the law states.

For foreign cultural relics illegally brought into China, the law provides for return cooperation with relevant countries based on applicable agreements or the principle of reciprocity.

The law also prohibits transactions involving cultural relics reported or announced as lost by foreign governments or relevant international organizations under applicable international conventions.

"This not only reflects China's active fulfillment of its obligations under international treaties but also demonstrates the responsibility of a major country, fostering international exchange and cooperation in the field of cultural heritage," said Huo Zhengxin, a professor at the School of International Law at China University of Political Science and Law.

The law further supports international exchanges and cooperation in cultural relic protection, including archaeology, restoration, exhibitions, scientific research, and law enforcement, to foster mutual learning among human civilizations.

China has been an active participant in such efforts. In a notable case, Chinese experts contributed to the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which is set to reopen next month.

