People enjoy cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang
A woman in traditional costume poses for a video shot among blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People walk under blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People run and ride past blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
People run past blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Blooming Magnolia flowers bring spring to ancient temple
- Tourists enjoy spring blossoms in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang
- 'Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou' usher in new era of technological innovation
- Young engineer enchanted with robotics in Hangzhou
- Tourists enjoy plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain in Hangzhou
- Splendid lanterns add festive atmosphere to Hangzhou
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.