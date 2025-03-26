People enjoy cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:48, March 26, 2025

A woman in traditional costume poses for a video shot among blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People walk under blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People run and ride past blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People run past blooming cherry blossoms in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2025. More than 3,000 cherry trees are in full bloom currently along Wentao Road in Binjiang District of Hangzhou, becoming a new attraction of the city. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

