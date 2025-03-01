Young engineer enchanted with robotics in Hangzhou

Yang Jun (R) introduces a quadruped robot to clients at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

DEEP Robotics is a high-tech enterprise at the state level, specialized in innovation and application of "embodied AI technology." Most members of Yang's team are between 20 to 30 years old, tasked with product demonstrations, on-site installation and debugging, and post-installation maintenance for clients.

As their hosting city draws steadily increased interest in the field of sci-tech innovation, Yang and his colleagues have to receive nearly 40 groups of clients and investors daily.

The city is super friendly to innovations, which has attracted Yang to pursue his career here. "I enjoy the buzz atmosphere for relentless exploration at the forefront of the industry," said Yang. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Yang Jun cleans a quadruped robot after demonstration in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun (2nd L) and his colleagues demonstrate a quadruped robot for clients at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun (2nd R) introduces an application scenario of a humanoid robot to clients at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun poses for a photo at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun tests a quadruped robot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun (R) and his colleague debug a humanoid robot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun and his colleague debug a humanoid robot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun (L) learns to control a robot from his colleague in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

Yang Jun (C) and his colleagues debug a robotic dog at DEEP Robotics in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 28, 2025. Yang Jun, born in 2003, is an engineer on the technical support team at Hangzhou-based robotics firm DEEP Robotics. An enthusiast of anime and mech models, he majored in computer science and technology in college and logged in his dreamed walk of life after graduation.

