Blooming Magnolia flowers bring spring to ancient temple
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.