Blooming Magnolia flowers bring spring to ancient temple

Ecns.cn) 13:05, March 12, 2025

Magnolia flowers blossom at an ancient temple, adding beauty in the spring season in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

