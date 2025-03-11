We Are China

Tourists enjoy spring blossoms in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:30, March 11, 2025

Tourists walk past purple flowering magnolia trees around the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists enjoy tulip flowers at a park in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)