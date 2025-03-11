Home>>
Tourists enjoy spring blossoms in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 10:30, March 11, 2025
Tourists walk past purple flowering magnolia trees around the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Tourists enjoy tulip flowers at a park in the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.