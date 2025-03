We Are China

People enjoy spring blossoms across China

Xinhua) 08:16, March 18, 2025

Tourists take photos with peach blossoms in Fuxin Town of Mianzhu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Wang Ping/Xinhua)

Students fly kites at a flowering canola field in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 17, 2025. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A villager works in a field in Jiangnan District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows peach blossoms with Yongding tower in the background at Beijing Garden Expo Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows flowering canola fields in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Guosheng/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen at a flowering canola field in Jiangnan District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

