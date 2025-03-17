Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:28, March 17, 2025

Tourists are pictured under blossoms at Qianfo Mountain in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying performance among canola flowers at Shanqiao Town of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos among blossoms in Quchi Township of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Lu Xianqing/Xinhua)

A woman in traditional Chinese clothes poses for photos among blossoms in Malong District of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

Tourists walk past tulips at Taiziwan Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists are pictured among canola flowers in Meihua Village of Xidu Town in Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Liu Xinrong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows people cycling among canola flowers in Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists walk past tulips at Taiziwan Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Tourists take selfies at the tropical flowers and plants garden in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Tourists go boating at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows tourists walking past flowering canola fields in Lianshui Village of Shuangfeng County, Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies among blossoms in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, March 16, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

