People enjoy spring across China

Xinhua) 10:36, March 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time among cole flowers in Xincheng County of Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Fan Shaoguang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people taking pictures among flowers at the Taohuayuan scenic area in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

People ride in Eshan Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

People enjoy their leisure time among flowers at Gaoxin Village of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Ge'er/Xinhua)

People walk past flowers at a park in Shanghai, east China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This drone photo shows people taking picture among peach blossoms in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People take photos of flowers at the Tiefo Temple in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people enjoying their leisure time among cole flowers in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A woman takes photos of flowers at a park in Shanghai, east China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This drone photo shows people enjoying their leisure time among magnolia flowers in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

