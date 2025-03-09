We Are China

Farmers busy with spring farming across China

Xinhua) 09:37, March 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2025 shows farmers covering potatoes with mulch film on a farmland of Zhongcun Town, Pingyi County, in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A man debugs agricultural machinery and equipment in preparation of sowing seeds of Chinese medicinal herbs, on a farmland of Nanbeidi Village, Kaifeng City, in central China's Henan Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Shi Fei/Xinhua)

Plant protection drones are pictured above wheat fields in Huayuan Village of Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Hu Weiguo/Xinhua)

Farmers work on a farmland in Changxiang Village, Shanting District of Zaozhuang City, in east China's Shandong Province, March 8, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

Villagers carry seedling trays in Hongguan Village of Peng'an County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yonghong/Xinhua)

