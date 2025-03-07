We Are China

Spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:41, March 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 4, 2025 shows a view of the Youzhou ancient town of Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows cherry blossoms at a garden in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Children have fun at a flowering canola field in Chuanshan District of Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 3, 2025 shows flowering canola fields at a wetland park in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

Tourists view cherry blossoms at the Zhongshan botanical garden in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 4, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves in Zhushan Town of Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2025 shows vessels sailing at a section of the Xiling Gorge along the Yangtze River in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 6, 2025. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

