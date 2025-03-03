We Are China

People enjoy spring across China

Xinhua) 08:15, March 03, 2025

This drone photo shows people shopping at a market set up among fields of rape flowers at Xinguang Village in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows people cycling among plum blossoms in Changxing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 2, 2025. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows people enjoying the blossoms at Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Children fly kites at a park in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

People enjoy the blossoms at Meihua Mountain in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)