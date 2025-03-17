Advancing human rights through development: global significance of China's practice

In this year's "two sessions," China has unveiled a host of promising policy updates that not only reflect its new strides in modernization but also lay out forward-looking development blueprints. True to its distinctive national trajectory, China has navigated a complex array of challenges to register robust gains in economic growth, social progress, and the protection of human rights.

At a May 2023 address, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a closer alignment between high-quality population development and high-quality living standards. He also emphasized the need to integrate infrastructure investment with tangible human development. This approach, as laid out in this year's government work report, seeks to channel more funds and resources to serve the people and meet their needs - reaffirming China's human rights philosophy that centers on the people.

The report outlines an expansive agenda on enhancing social well-being, pairing lofty macroeconomic goals with targeted measures at the micro level.

According to the report, China will better protect the rights and interests of people in flexible employment and new forms of employment and expand trials of occupational injury insurance. Government subsidies for basic medical insurance for rural and non-working urban residents will be raised by a further 30 yuan per person, and subsidies for basic public health services will be increased by five yuan per person. The minimum basic old-age benefits for rural and non-working urban residents will be raised by 20 yuan.

To actively respond to population aging, China will vigorously develop the silver economy and advance community-supported at-home elderly care services. More care will be provided to functionally impaired elderly persons, and more support will be given for providing assisted catering services for the elderly and for the purchase and rental of assistive rehabilitation devices. The country will also expand public-interest elderly care services.

Such efforts aim to meet the Chinese people's expectations for a better life and further advance China's human rights cause.

Legal development under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law is a cornerstone in bolstering China's human rights agenda. The country's historical legal advances have not only underpinned sustained economic growth but also ensured long-term social stability.

Meanwhile, the evolution of China's whole-process people's democracy has opened new avenues for citizen participation in policymaking, economic activities, social affairs and cultural life in accordance with the law - an active engagement central to China's modernization drive.

In advancing Chinese modernization and achieving common prosperity, no ethnic group should be left behind.

The experience of Xinjiang provides a telling example of these policies in action. Over the past year, the autonomous region recorded a 6.1 percent year-on-year increase in GDP and a 10.5 percent rise in general public budget revenue, with more than 77 percent of its fiscal spending allocated to bolstering public welfare.

The region's railway freight volume grew by 10.6 percent - the fastest rate nationwide - while tourism boomed with over 300 million visitors. In a striking environmental transformation, the Taklimakan Desert, once known as the "sea of death," has been completely encircled with a sand-blocking green belt. The Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world's longest expressway tunnel, stands as a testament to engineering prowess. These developments collectively paint a picture of a united, thriving, and culturally dynamic Xinjiang that is capturing global attention.

China's strategy of advancing human rights through development has far-reaching global implications. By embedding human rights protection within its national development framework, China has promoted human rights through economic growth and social progress. Within the United Nations framework, China has championed a model of human rights governance based on equality, mutual respect and constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Human rights are not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Each nation should chart its own path based on its unique historical and social context. In its proactive efforts ranging from poverty alleviation to universal education, technological innovation, green development, and social security, China offers valuable human rights development experiences for other developing countries.

In an era where the pursuit of peace, development, and human rights is a universal aspiration and the prevailing trend of global progress, China insists that international cooperation remains key to building a community with a shared future for mankind, whether in advancing poverty reduction, safeguarding peace, or tackling climate change and public health challenges.

It remains steadfast in promoting global human rights governance and will continue to contribute to the advancement of human rights worldwide.

(Liu Huawen is the executive director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' human rights research center.)

