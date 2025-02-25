China reaffirms commitment to international cooperation in human rights

Xinhua) 08:30, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a video address at the high-level meeting of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday, emphasizing China's willingness to work with all countries to uphold the correct view of human rights and push for the reform and improvement of global human rights governance.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said it is essential to remember the original mission of human rights governance, which is people-centered.

He stressed that China firmly rejects actions that interfere in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights and disregard national sovereignty, security and the safety of people's lives.

"Fairness and justice must be upheld, and the right to subsistence and development should be prioritized as fundamental human rights," Wang said, adding that double standards or even multiple standards in human rights issues must be firmly rejected.

"We must insist on exchanges and mutual learning. We must also firmly reject any actions or rhetoric that seek to impose one's own models and preferences on others, or politicize, exploit and weaponize human rights," Wang added.

Wang said China is willing to work with other countries to realize a modern world characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared prosperity.

China is committed to the future and well-being of humanity and all nations. It will promote international cooperation and civilizational exchange and be a builder of a community with a shared future for humankind, while more actively engaging in international human rights cooperation to create a brighter future for human rights worldwide, Wang added.

