Report highlights China's protection of human rights for all

Xinhua) 21:37, November 19, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A recent report released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies has highlighted China's progress in protecting the human rights of all demographics and social groups.

The 2024 edition of the Annual Report on China's Human Rights outlines China's work to protect the human rights of the country's women, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities and other vulnerable groups in 2023, including improvements in the accessible design of public spaces and the protection of minors in cyberspace.

It also analyzes the country's measures to protect the interests and rights of workers in emerging industries such as the food delivery and ride-hailing services, as well as its measures to protect the right of rural residents to participate in and supervise local infrastructure projects.

The China Society for Human Rights Studies was founded in 1993. It has released reports on China's human rights annually since 2011.

