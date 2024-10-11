China-led resolution on women's rights wins broad support at UNHRC

Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, speaks during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 9, 2024. A resolution marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted by consensus on Wednesday during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A resolution marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted by consensus on Wednesday during the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, introduced the draft resolution. It was co-submitted by China, Denmark, France, Kenya, and Mexico, and received widespread support, with 112 countries backing the initiative as co-sponsors.

Chen noted that the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, marking a historic milestone in the development of women's rights globally.

While acknowledging the significant progress in women's social status over the past three decades, Chen emphasized that challenges remain in fully realizing the goals of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The resolution aims to revitalize the declaration's spirit, reflecting the shared ambition to accelerate gender equality and strengthen international cooperation in tackling these persistent challenges.

During the adoption of the resolution, representatives from countries including France, Finland, Gambia, Sudan, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, and Japan affirmed that the declaration's spirit continues to guide global efforts to promote and protect women's rights.

China has also proposed convening a Global Leaders' Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

