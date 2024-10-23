Chinese, European scholars discuss human rights issues

Xinhua) 10:52, October 23, 2024

BERLIN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 60 officials and human rights scholars from China and European countries including Germany, Britain, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Czech Republic gathered in Berlin on Tuesday for a seminar focused on the protection of "new and emerging rights."

The seminar addressed key topics including social rights, economic inequality, the intersection of digital technology and human rights, and protecting human rights in the context of climate change.

Ma Huaide, vice president of China Society for Human Rights Studies and president of China University of Political Science and Law, said the protection of emerging rights has become a new issue in global human rights development.

Ma emphasized China's efforts in protecting citizens' online security and privacy rights, as well as promoting environmental protection and green development. He also called for global cooperation to adopt a "humanity first" approach, promote true multilateralism to avoid imbalances in the global governance of emerging rights, and foster consensus through openness and fairness.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder and chairperson of the German think tank Schiller Institute, praised China's vision of a shared future for mankind, as well as initiatives like the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, which transcend narrow geopolitical interests to address modern human rights needs.

Jure Zovko, president of the International Academy for the Philosophy of the Sciences, underscored the importance of dialogue between civilizations, urging mutual learning to protect human beings and their living conditions, while mitigating the risks associated with globalization.

Jiang Jianxiang, director of the Central South University Human Rights Center, said that the diversity of emerging rights concepts and their protection reflects the cultural diversity of the international community. He highlighted the potential for new insights through deeper cooperation and exchanges between Chinese and European human rights institutions and scholars.

First held in 2015, the seminar, now in its eighth edition, is an institutionalized platform for in-depth exchanges and cooperation on human rights between China and Europe.

This year's seminar was co-hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and the Central South University Human Rights Center, organized by the German and Chinese Culture Foundation, and co-organized by the University of Munster and the International Academy for the Philosophy of the Sciences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)