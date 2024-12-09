China ready to work with all parties to advance human rights cause: FM

HANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to work with all countries and UN agencies to pursue the common values of humanity, safeguard human rights with security, promote human rights with development, and advance human rights with cooperation, to contribute to sound and sustainable development of the global human rights cause, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a written message for the Hernán Santa Cruz Dialogue on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights held in Hangzhou.

Wang said that the world is undergoing profound transformation of a scale not seen in a century, with geopolitical conflicts flaring up, global economic recovery remaining weak and deficit in human rights governance widening.

Noting that ensuring the equal enjoyment of the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ESCR) by all is an important goal for the realization of all human rights, Wang said it is important to uphold true multilateralism, adhere to a people-centered approach, and strengthen solidarity and coordination.

Committed to putting the people first, China has found a path of human rights development that is in line with the trend of the times and suits its national conditions. Historic achievements have been made in China's human rights cause, and the protection of the ESCR has reached new heights, he added.

Wang noted that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has drawn a blueprint for further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, and will provide favorable conditions for the equal enjoyment of the ESCR of Chinese people at a higher level.

The dialogue was jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Senior officials from nearly 50 countries and regions, UN experts and OHCHR officials participated in the dialogue.

