China's Zhan wins heavyweight gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

Xinhua) 13:59, March 17, 2025

NIS, Serbia, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhan Yilian clinched gold in the heavyweight category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday, while Hu Meiyi secured the light flyweight silver medal.

Zhan, national champion in 2024, defeated Kazakhstan's Yeldana Talipova with a 4-1 decision in the final, while Hu fell to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in a 5-0 bout.

With one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, China ranked fourth in the overall standings, behind Russia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Three Chinese boxers also earned bronze medals, namely Cai Yan in featherweight, Wang Xiaomeng in light heavyweight, and Wang Lina in middleweight.

A total of 12 Chinese boxers competed in the event held from March 8 to 16 in Nis, Serbia, across 12 weight categories.

