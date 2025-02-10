Home>>
China's Zhang beats Suarez to retain UFC strawweight belt
(People's Daily App) 14:40, February 10, 2025
China's Zhang Weili outlasted Tatiana Suarez of the US with formidable striking power on Sunday to retain her UFC strawweight belt in Sydney, Australia. Check out this video to watch Zhang give an acceptance speech.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhang beats Suarez to retain UFC strawweight belt
- 5VS5 boxing event in Riyadh: Zhang Zhilei vs. Deontay Wilder
- Zhang Weili retains strawweight title in all-Chinese affair at UFC 300
- In pics: men's boxing 63.5kg division quarterfinal match at IBA Kunlun Fight
- Olympics | China's Wu Yu crowned in women's 50kg boxing gold at Paris Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.