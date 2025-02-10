China's Zhang beats Suarez to retain UFC strawweight belt

(People's Daily App) 14:40, February 10, 2025

China's Zhang Weili outlasted Tatiana Suarez of the US with formidable striking power on Sunday to retain her UFC strawweight belt in Sydney, Australia. Check out this video to watch Zhang give an acceptance speech.

