5VS5 boxing event in Riyadh: Zhang Zhilei vs. Deontay Wilder

Xinhua) 09:19, June 03, 2024

Zhang Zhilei (R) of China fights with Deontay Wilder of the United States during the 5VS5 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zhang Zhilei of China celebrates after winning his fight against Deontay Wilder of the United States during the 5VS5 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Zhang Zhilei (R) of China arrives for his fight against Deontay Wilder of the United States during the 5VS5 boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

