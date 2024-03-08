Interview: China's boxing veteran Zhang confident in beating Kiwi Parker in Riyadh

RIYADH, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's heavyweight boxer Zhang Zhilei has showed confidence in his bout against New Zealand's Joseph Parker at the Knockout Chaos event here on Friday night.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Riyadh, Zhang, who turns 41 years old in May and has etched his name in history as the first Chinese boxer to claim the WBO heavyweight champion title, said, "I'm poised and ready; I firmly believe in my capacity to secure a knockout."

On Thursday evening, the atmosphere was electric as Zhang, adorned with the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship belt, stepped onto the scale for the official weigh-in, locking eyes with his rival Parker.

Sharing his thoughts after the weigh-in, Zhang revealed his admiration for Saudi Arabia's capital on his second visit to the country. "The climate and surroundings here in Riyadh have far exceeded my expectations," he noted, adding, "We've adjusted well to the local environment after our arrival."

Reflecting on their past encounters, Zhang reminisced about a previous face-off with Parker during the 2011 World Boxing Championships in Azerbaijan. "Our paths crossed when I was 28, and he was 20. I emerged victorious with a score of 15-7. Years have passed since then, and those memories have somewhat faded," Zhang said.

Beyond the ring, Zhang highlighted the camaraderie shared with Parker, mentioning their friendly exchanges outside the ring. "Parker and I enjoy a good rapport. Following my victory over Joe Joyce last year, he was quick to congratulate me, intriguingly, message me in Chinese. We've kept in touch through social media for a long time," he shared.

As the co-main event of Riyadh's boxing spectacle approaches, Zhang's anticipation intensifies. "Earning a spot in this prestigious event is no small feat. My decades of dedication to boxing has been leading up to moments like this - it's time for the sword to be drawn."

This Riyadh match represents a first for Zhang, who expressed admiration for Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering boxing and organizing world-class events.

"Saudi Arabia has become a hub for major boxing events, drawing global attention to Riyadh. The shift of the boxing world's epicenter towards Saudi Arabia from the United States and Europe, supported by significant investments, is a testament to the country's growing influence in the sport," Zhang analyzed.

An unexpected highlight of Zhang's Riyadh trip was an encounter with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, which he described with enthusiasm. "Ronaldo's response to my greeting in Chinese and our subsequent interaction was a memorable moment," Zhang recalled.

On the topic of professional boxing in China, Zhang expressed optimism about the sport's resurgence and the increasing international presence of Chinese boxers. "I'm eager to see more Chinese talent on the global stage, showcasing the strength of our nation," he affirmed.

Learning that Chinese fans and expatriates would be in attendance to support him, Zhang announced, "This arena will become our battleground. I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my fans. Together, let's make the night in Riyadh a testament to China's power and speed."

The Riyadh Season Boxing Championship "Knockout Chaos" is set to captivate audiences at the Kingdom Arena on the evening of March 8, marking another chapter in Zhang's remarkable journey.

