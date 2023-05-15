In pics: IBA men's world boxing championships 2023

Xinhua) 10:01, May 15, 2023

Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan (L) of China competes against Gazimagomed Scham Jalidov Gafurova of Spain during the elite Men 75-80kg Light Heavy semifinal at the IBA men's world boxing championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China celebrates after defeating Gazimagomed Scham Jalidov Gafurova of Spain during the elite Men 75-80kg Light Heavy semifinal at the IBA men's world boxing championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Georgiy Namazov/Xinhua)

