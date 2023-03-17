Chinese boxer Lyu wins WBA International Super Flyweight title

Lyu Bin of China celebrates after winning the WBA super flyweight fight against Yutthana Kaensa of Thailand in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

YONGKANG, China, March 16 (Xinhua) -- With a first round knockout (KO), Chinese boxer Lyu Bin beat Yutthana Kaensa of Thailand to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Super Flyweight Championship in Yongkang, Zhengjiang Province on Thursday.

With a record of 24-4-0, 1 KO, Kaensa is far more experienced than Lyu in professional boxing, who only turned professional in 2018 with a record of 2-1-0, 1 KO. But Lyu seemed confident in front of the home crowd, vowing to keep the belt in Yongkang in the pre-fight press conference.

At the Yongkang Sports Center gymnasium, it only took Lyu one minute and 39 seconds to claim the title with a heavy rear hook on the abdomen.

"This is my first fight in Yongkang and it's a good start," Lyu said after the fight.

In the other main fight of the night, Aekkawee Kaewmanee of Thailand withdrew from the fight due to injury after five rounds, allowing China's Yeerlan Nuerlanbieke to take the WBA East Asia super lightweight championship.

Meanwhile, Chinese boxers Tao Zhongchao, Zhang Zhaoxin, Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke and Wu Hanyun beat their respective opponents.

Lyu Bin of China accepts an interview after winning the WBA super flyweight fight against Yutthana Kaensa of Thailand in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Lyu Bin (R) of China celebrates with his child after winning the WBA super flyweight fight against Yutthana Kaensa of Thailand in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Former WBA feather weight champion Xu Can of China reacts during the WBA super flyweight fight between Yutthana Kaensa of Thailand and Lyu Bin of China in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

