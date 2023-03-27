China grabs another gold at Women's Boxing World Championships

Xinhua) 13:39, March 27, 2023

China's Yang Liu poses during the awarding ceremony after the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Yang Liu lifted the title at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships 2023 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Competing in the elite women's 63-66kg welterweight category, Yang beat Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand by a 5-0 verdict to claim the gold.

China has bagged seven medals - three gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the tournament.

China's Yang Liu (R) competes with Suwannapheng Janjaem of Thailand during the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

China's Yang Liu is declared the winner after competing with Suwannapheng Janjaem of Thailand during the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

China's Yang Liu (L) competes with Suwannapheng Janjaem of Thailand during the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

China's Yang Liu (L) competes with Suwannapheng Janjaem of Thailand during the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

China's Yang Liu (L) is declared the winner after competing with Suwannapheng Janjaem of Thailand during the elite women's 63-66kg welter final match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

