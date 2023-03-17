We Are China

In pics: IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023

Xinhua) 09:39, March 17, 2023

Indian artists perform traditional dance during the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Indian artists perform traditional dance during the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev addresses the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev addresses the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chang Yuan (L) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chang Yuan (R) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Chang Yuan (L) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)