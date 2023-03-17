In pics: IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023
Indian artists perform traditional dance during the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Indian artists perform traditional dance during the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev addresses the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev addresses the opening ceremony of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Chang Yuan (L) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Chang Yuan (R) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Chang Yuan (L) of China competes with Lkhadiri Wassila of France during the elite women's 48-50kg light fly preliminary match at IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
