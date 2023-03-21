Highlights of IBA World Women's Boxing Championships

Xinhua) 09:34, March 21, 2023

Zhou Pan (L) of China competes against Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia during the elite 66-70kg light middle round of 16 match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Ani Hovsepyan (L) of Armenia competes against Zhou Pan of China during the elite 66-70kg light middle round of 16 match of the IBA World Women's Boxing Championships 2023 in New Delhi, India, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

