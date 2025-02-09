China's Zhang beats Suarez to retain UFC strawweight belt

Xinhua) 15:38, February 09, 2025

SYDNEY, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Weili outlasted Tatiana Suarez of the United States with formidable striking power on Sunday to convincingly retain her UFC strawweight belt in Sydney.

In the co-main event of UFC 312, Zhang defended her title via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) to prevail in the five-round slugfest.

The 35-year-old Zhang (26-3) inflicted Suarez's first defeat, and she has now won five consecutive fights.

It was a successful return for Zhang, whose last appearance in the octagon was when she beat compatriot Yan Xiaonan in Las Vegas early last year in the first all-Chinese UFC title fight.

Although Suarez hadn't fought since August 2023 due to numerous injury issues, the American made a confident start and used her grappling prowess to devastating effect.

But Zhang worked back into the fight with her striking power only to again be under pressure early in round two.

Suarez aimed at the legs and looked for an early takedown only for Zhang again to fend off the challenge as she unleashed a flurry of punches until the horn.

Zhang started to wear down a bloodied Suarez, who sported a nasty gash on her knee, and a brutal uppercut had her opponent feeling dazed.

She would not be denied as Zhang won her sixth title fight win, equalling the record of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in UFC women's strawweight history.

Earlier in the lightweight bout, China's Rong Zhu was far too powerful for American Kody Steele across three rounds, with all three judges awarding him the fight 30-27.

China's Wang Cong defeated Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision in the women's flyweight.

