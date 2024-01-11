Zhang Weili to defend strawweight title against compatriot Yan at UFC 300

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Thursday that reigning women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili of China will defend her title against compatriot Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300.

Zhang vs Yan marks the first-ever all-Chinese title fight in UFC history, joining four already announced fights including Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan and Aljamain Sterling vs Calvin Kattar on the card set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

33-year-old Zhang had her first defense of her second title reign as the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston on August 19 last year, in which she retained the belt against Brazilian Amanda Lemos with a clear unanimous decision.

As the first Chinese female fighter to sign with UFC in 2017, 34-year-old Yan came off a first-round knockout against former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 in May last year, moving up to second in the women's strawweight rankings.

