In pics: men's boxing 63.5kg division quarterfinal match at IBA Kunlun Fight

Xinhua) 11:09, November 17, 2024

Wang Lequan (L) of China competes with Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan during the men's boxing 63.5kg division quarterfinal match at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Saliman Aobulihairi (L) of China celebrates after winning the kickboxing 61kg division competition against Yodkitti T.Thepsuthin of Thailand at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Renato Goman (L) of Hungary competes with Stanislav Kazantsev of Ukraine during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Saliman Aobulihairi of China celebrates after winning the kickboxing 61kg division competition against Yodkitti T.Thepsuthin of Thailand at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Saliman Aobulihairi of China reacts ahead of the kickboxing 61kg division competition against Yodkitti T.Thepsuthin of Thailand at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Wang Lequan (L) of China competes with Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan during the men's boxing 63.5kg division quarterfinal match at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Wang Lequan of China reacts ahead of the men's boxing 63.5kg division quarterfinal match against Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Marcos Alves (R) of Brazil competes with Samuele De Meis of Italy during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Marcos Alves (L) of Brazil competes with Samuele De Meis of Italy during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Marcos Alves (R) of Brazil competes with Samuele De Meis of Italy during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Saliman Aobulihairi of China celebrates after winning the kickboxing 61kg division competition against Yodkitti T.Thepsuthin of Thailand at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Samuuele De Meis (2nd R) of Italy celebrates after beating Marcos Alves (2nd L) of Brazil during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Renato Goman of Hungary competes with Stanislav Kazantsev (R) of Ukraine during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Renato Goman of Hungary competes with Stanislav Kazantsev (L) of Ukraine during the kickboxing 70kg division competition at the IBA Kunlun Fight in Beijing, China, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)