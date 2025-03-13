Highlights of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Xinhua) 09:53, March 13, 2025

Zhou Pan (L) of China competes against Albina Moldazhanova of Russia during the elite women 63-66Kg welter category match at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Hu Meiyi (L) of China reacts during the the elite women 48-50Kg light fly category match against Daina Marie Moorehouse of Ireland at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Wang Xiaomeng (L) of China reacts after winning the elite women 75-81Kg light heavy category match against Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Wang Xiaomeng (L) of China competes against Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan during the elite women 75-81Kg light heavy category match at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Hu Meiyi (L) of China competes against Daina Marie Moorehouse of Ireland during the elite women 48-50Kg light fly category match at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

