Four Chinese boxers advance to round of 16 at IBA Women's World Championships

Xinhua) 09:51, March 11, 2025

NIS, Serbia, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese boxers, including last year's double national gold medalist Cai Yan, triumphed in the first round of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, on Monday.

Cai, the reigning champion of China in the 57 kg category, defeated Maryina Muliarchyk of Belarus in the featherweight category (54-57kg) by referee stoppage contest (RSC) at the Cair Sports Hall.

Wei Sitong, a silver medalist at the 2024 Chinese National Championships, also secured victory by RSC as she overcame Maia Odaiju of Moldova in the flyweight division (50-52kg).

In the minimum (45-48kg) category, Zhong Xueyun advanced to the round of 16 after beating Marta Lopez Del Arbol of Spain in a 5-2 decision.

Also on Monday, Zhao Shuoyu edged out Slovakia's Jessica Tribelova in the light welterweight (60-63kg) category with a narrow 4-3 victory, setting up a clash with Aida Abikeyeva of Kazakhstan in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Zhao Xuan was eliminated by Vo Thi Kim Anh of Vietnam in the bantamweight (52-54kg) division.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are scheduled to run from March 8 to 16 across 12 weight categories.

