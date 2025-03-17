Interview: ISU president lauds China's role in skating, outlines vision for sport's future

Xinhua) 13:11, March 17, 2025

HAMAR, Norway, March 16 (Xinhua) -- International Skating Union (ISU) president Kim Jae-youl hailed China's contributions to both athlete development and successful hosting of major ISU events, highlighting the country's increasing influence in the global skating community.

"China is not only a powerhouse in developing elite skaters but also plays a crucial role in organizing ISU's top-tier competitions," Kim told Xinhua during the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Having recently arrived from Beijing, which had hosted the ISU World Short Track Championships, Kim expressed his admiration for China's sporting infrastructure and event management capabilities.

"China boasts world-class venues inherited from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and a proven ability to deliver well-organized competitions. This season, the ISU has successfully staged multiple events in China, reaffirming its strong capability in hosting international skating competitions," he noted.

Kim pointed to record-breaking performances at recent ISU events in China as evidence of the high-quality competition environment. "ISU is always pleased to bring events to China because the country consistently delivers top-tier competition environments," he added.

Beyond hosting elite competitions, Kim expressed his appreciation for China's efforts in fostering international collaboration through its world-class training facilities.

"We are committed to making skating more accessible to different countries, including the warmer climate countries," he said, adding that the ISU collaborates with leading skating nations such as China and the Netherlands to establish the "Center of Excellence."

"Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval is a Center of Excellence, where the Chinese Skating Association, in partnership with ISU, invites athletes from other countries to train with top-tier coaches in world-class facilities," Kim said. "This initiative provides invaluable opportunities for skaters from regions lacking high-level training venues."

Kim revealed that the ISU is actively exploring ways to innovate and expand skating's global appeal, particularly by introducing new competition formats to engage the next generation of skaters.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities to introduce fresh, exciting events that can attract more young people to the sport," he said.

"While the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics' program is already set, we are exploring potential additions for the 2030 [Olympic Winter] Games. ISU recently convened a meeting with its technical committee and member federations to brainstorm new competition formats that could enhance the sport's appeal," Kim added.

Among the recent innovations, the ISU has introduced the speed skating mixed relay. "We are currently testing this and other new formats at the ISU level. If successful, we will work towards their inclusion in the Olympics," Kim noted.

Kim stressed that athletes are at the heart of the sport, and said the ISU is working to increase their visibility and influence to further promote skating worldwide.

"We are not only focused on supporting athletes' performance on the ice but also want to empower them to become ambassadors for the sport," he said.

Kim acknowledged that the ISU is studying the best practices from other sports organizations to enhance athlete marketing and engagement.

"Some federations provide media and social media training to their athletes, and we are evaluating how ISU can implement similar initiatives," he said.

