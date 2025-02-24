China's Han, Ning win medals at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Poland

WARSAW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Han Mei of China finished the women's 1,000m competition in the second place, while Ning Zhongyan came third in the men's 1,000m at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Saturday.

Han clocked one minute and 16.31 seconds to add a silver to her bronze in 1,500m on Friday, 0.02 seconds faster than Japan's Rio Yamada. Yamada's compatriot Miho Takagi won the race in 1:14.80, which was her fifth victory from as many races in the 1,000m distance this season.

Jordan Stolz, who took two gold medals on Friday, proved his quality once more by setting a new track record of 1:08.42 in the men's 1,000m competition. The American won the race ahead of the Dutch Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis (1:08.78) and China's Ning Zhongyan (1:08.84) and secured the World Cup trophy before the final stop in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Earlier in the day, Norway's Sander Eitrem claimed a title in the men's 5,000m competition after he finished in 6:16.62 ahead of Italy's Davide Ghiotto (6:18.29) and Metodej Jilek (6:18.87) from the Czech Republic.

Norway's Ragne Wiklund won gold in the women's 3,000m in 4:03.70. Dutch skater Merel Conijn collected a silver medal in 4:04.59, while Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida was third in 4:05.32.

Sunday will be the final day of the event at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszow Mazowiecki.

