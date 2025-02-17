China concludes short track speed skating Milan event with 1 gold, 1 bronze

Xinhua) 13:59, February 17, 2025

China's Sun Long (front C) and Liu Shaolin compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

ROME, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China bagged one gold and one bronze but failed to add to its medal tally on the final competition day of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Tour Milan on Sunday.

In the men's 5,000m relay final, China's quartet of Sun Long, Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang and Liu Guanyi stayed within the top three for the first half of the race. However, a late-race fall by Liu Guanyi dashed China's hopes of securing a medal. Host nation Italy surged ahead in the final stretch, overtaking Canada to clinch the gold. Canada settled for the silver, while Kazakhstan took the bronze.

Earlier in the day, Liu Shaoang and Sun Long came in fourth and fifth respectively in the men's 1,000m final. Canada's William Dandjinou led from the start and maintained his advantage to take the gold. Italy's Pietro Sighel finished second while South Korea's Jang Sung-woo came in third.

In the women's 1,500m final, Belgium's Hanne Desmet and Arianna Fontana of Italy overtook two American skaters in the latter half of the race. Desmet clinched the gold, with silver and bronze medals going to Kristen Santos of the United States and Fontana. China's Yang Jingru finished seventh.

As a key test event for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, the competition was highly valued by all participating teams. Aside from Lin Xiaojun, who was absent due to injury, China fielded nearly all of its top skaters. The previous day, Sun Long had won the gold in the men's 500m, while China's women secured the bronze in the 3,000m relay.

China's Sun Long (C) and Liu Shaoang compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Skaters compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Skaters compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Pietro Sighel (1st L), Thomas Nadalini (2nd L) of Italy and Sun Long, Liu Shaolin (1st R) of China compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Sun Long of China competes during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(R to L) Liu Shaoang of China, Jang Sungwoo of South Korea and Sun Long of China compete during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(L to R) Pietro Sighel of Italy, Sun Long of China, Jang Sungwoo of South Korea and Liu Shaoang of China compete during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

William Dandjinou (L) of Canada crosses the finish line as Pietro Sighel (C) of Italy and Jang Sungwoo of South Korea follow during the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

William Dandjinou of Canada celebrates after winning the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Liu Shaoang (R) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy greet each other after the men's 1000m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Hanne Desmet (L) of Belgium and Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States compete during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Arianna Fontana (L) of Italy and Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States compete during the women's 1500m final A at the ISU Short Track World Tour 2024/2025 in Milan, Italy, Feb. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

