China claims men's 5000m relay title at Turin FISU Winter Universiade

Xinhua) 09:24, January 24, 2025

Members of Team China celebrate winning the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skaters stormed to the gold in the short track speed skating men's 5000m final of the 2025 FISU Winter University Games on Thursday, which was the first title for China in Turin.

Liu Guanyi, Song Guixu, Li Kun and Zhang Tianyi won in six minutes 57.044 seconds, ending South Korea's hope of sweeping all the nine golds of the sport at the Games. Japan finished second and the bronze went to Kazakhstan.

China also won the silver medal earlier in the women's 3000m relay, while South Korea won the gold, which was the eighth title for the Asian powerhouse in the sport.

Zhang Tianyi (L top) and Song Guixu (L bottom) of Team China celebrate after the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Li Kun (1st L) of Team China celebrates with teammates after crossing the finish line during the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Su Xiaohua (top L), coach of Team China, hugs Song Guixu (bottom L) after the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Li Kun of Team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Su Xiaohua (top L), coach of Team China, celebrates after the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Members of Team China celebrate after the men's 5000m relay final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Members of Team China celebrate after the women's 3000m relay Final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Hao Weiying (front) of Team China competes during the women's 3000m relay Final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Song Yifei (R) and Xing Ailin of Team China compete during the women's 3000m relay Final A of the short track speed skating competition at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Turin, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

