China wins men's 5,000m relay at Short Track Speed Skating World Tour in Seoul

Xinhua) 13:18, December 16, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China claimed gold in the men's 5,000m relay on Sunday, the final day of the Short Track Speed Skating World Tour in Seoul.

The gold-medal lineup featured Li Wenlong, Liu Shaoang, Liu Shaolin and Sun Long, who showcased outstanding teamwork and delivered a winning time of six minutes and 53.654 seconds, defeating Japan and South Korea in a closely fought race.

Canada's William Dandjinou dominated the men's 1,000m, capturing his second gold of the tournament with a time of 1:24.548. Jens van't Wout of the Netherlands took the silver in 1:24.741, and the bronze went to local skater Jang Sung-woo in 1:24.843.

In the women's competition, Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States stood out with two gold medals, winning the 500m and 1,500m.

Florence Brunelle of Canada and Belgium's Hanne Desmet completed the podium in the 500m, while Desmet and America's Corinne Stoddard earned silver and bronze in the 1,500m.

In the mixed team relay, South Korea delivered a thrilling performance to claim victory with a time of 2:38.036. The host nation narrowly edged out China, who finished just behind in 2:38.051, and Canada, who secured third place in 2:38.513.

Over the three-day competition, Canada emerged as the biggest winner with four gold medals, while South Korea and the United States each claimed two. China finished with one gold and one silver.

