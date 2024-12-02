Highlights of ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:40, December 02, 2024

Marijke Groenewoud (front R) of the Netherlands competes during the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands, Park Ji-Woo of South Korea, Yang Binyu of China (from R to L) compete during the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands celebrates after the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Yang Binyu of China reacts after the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Athletes compete during the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Bronze medalist Yang Binyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Marijke Groenewoud (C) of the Netherlands, silver medalist Valerie Maltais (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Yang Binyu of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the mass start women Division A race at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Kaja Ziomek-Nogal of Poland competes during the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands competes during the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Andzelika Wojcik of Poland competes during the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tian Ruining of China competes during the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Inagawa Kurumi of Japan competes during the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalist Kaja Ziomek-Nogal (C) of Poland, silver medalist Suzanne Schulting (L) of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Andzelika Wojcik of Poland pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 2nd 500m at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

