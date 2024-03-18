China defends men's 5,000m relay title at short track speed skating worlds

Xinhua) 14:12, March 18, 2024

Team China celebrate after the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

ROTTERDAM, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skaters finished the Rotterdam World Championships in style on Sunday as the men's team defended the 5,000m relay title to clinch China's fourth gold at the tournament.

Lin Xiaojun, Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang and Sunlong timed at

7:18.468 to rank at the top, with the South Korean team finishing at

7:18.641 to win the silver and Polish skaters grabbing the bronze medal at 7:19.103.

Earlier in the mixed team relay final, Team China, represented by Fan Kexin, Gong Li, Lin Xiaojun and Liu Shaoang clocked 2:37.697 to capture the gold.

Sun Long (L) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Liu Shaolin (R) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Players compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sun Long (R) and Liu Shaoang (C) of team China compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sun Long (R) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun (front) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Liu Shaolin (C) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Players compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Sun Long (1st R) and Lin Xiaojun (2nd R) of team China compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Liu Shaoang (C) of team China competes during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Players compete during the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Team China celebrate after the men's 5000m relay final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Gold medalist team China (C), silver medalist team South Korea (L) and bronze medalist team Poland attend the awarding ceremony of the men's 5000m relay at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Gold medalist team China (C), silver medalist team South Korea (L) and bronze medalist team Poland attend the awarding ceremony of the men's 5000m relay at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

