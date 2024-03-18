Lin Xiaojun wins 500m gold at short track speed skating worlds

Xinhua) 10:41, March 18, 2024

Lin Xiaojun of China celebrates after winning the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

ROTTERDAM, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Lin Xiaojun claimed the men's 500m title at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships here on Saturday, bagging his seventh gold at the tournament.

The Olympic champion finished in 41.592 seconds to clinch the title, while Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha came second in 41.676. The bronze medal went to Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles who clocked 52.289.

It was the second victory of the day for China, after Sun Long has topped the podium in the men's 1,500m, which marked China's 100th gold medal at the short track speed skating worlds.

Gold medalist Lin Xiaojun (C) of China, silver medalist Denis Nikisha (L) of Kazakhstan and bronze medalist Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada attend the awarding ceremony of the men's 500m at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun (R) of China celebrates after winning the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Gold medalist Lin Xiaojun (C) of China, silver medalist Denis Nikisha (L) of Kazakhstan and bronze medalist Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada attend the awarding ceremony of the men's 500m at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun of China competes during the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun (2nd L) of China competes during the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun of China celebrates after winning the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun (1st L) of China competes during the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Lin Xiaojun (R) of China celebrates after winning the men's 500m Final A at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

