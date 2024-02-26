China's Wang Ye wins gold at ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Xinhua) 13:16, February 26, 2024

WARSAW, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Ye won the women's 1,000 meters at the ISU World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Gdansk, Poland on Sunday.

The 18-year-old grabbed her second individual gold in the championships after having won the 500m race on Saturday. In the 1,000m Final A, Wang proved her quality again as she crossed the finish line in 1:50.684 to take the win. South Korea's Yu Su-min collected silver with 1:50.792.

It wasn't Wang's last word on Sunday as China's team of Wang Ye, Li Kun, Song Jiarui and Zhang Bohao performed well in the mixed team relay, beating South Korea to take the gold medal in 2:44.239.

In the men's 3,000m relay, China earned a silver in 4:04.009, behind South Korea who won in 4:03.893. Japan took bronze with 4:04.871.

South Korea's Shin Dong-min claimed the title in the men's 1,000m in 1:26.490, ahead of his compatriots Rim Jong-un (1:26.596) and Han Byeong-chan (1:26.999).

Hungary won gold in the women's 3,000m relay, followed by Italy and Poland.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)