China claim mixed relay gold at speed skating World Cup

Xinhua) 14:47, January 29, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese skaters Sun Chuanyi and Jin Wenjing claimed the gold medal of the mixed relay race at the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, the United States on Sunday.

The Chinese duo clocked two minutes and 54.90 seconds for the victory with Germany and South Korea finishing second and third respectively.

Having swept three gold medals in the men's 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m on Friday and Saturday, Jordan Stolz of the United States was crowned for the fourth time on home soil as he crossed the line in 1:06.32 to win the second men's 1,000m race.

Tim Prins of the Netherlands took home the silver with a time of 1:06.40 while Japanese Tatsuya Shinhama came in third in 1:06.72.

In the women's second 1,000m race, Kimi Goetz of the United States beat Jutta Leerdam and Femke Kok of the Netherlands to win the title in 1:13.17. Leerdam finished 0.09 seconds behind for the silver while Kok took the bronze in 1:13.21.

Also on Sunday, Patrick Roest of the Netherlands emerged victorious in the men's 5,000m in 6:02.98 and Ivanie Blondin of Canada finished first in the women's mass start ahead of Dutch skater Irene Schouten and teammate Valerie Maltais.

