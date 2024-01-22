Chinese teenage skaters shine at Gangwon 2024

Xinhua) 09:58, January 22, 2024

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Short track rising star Yang Jingru won the women's 1,500m on Saturday, giving China their first gold medal at Gangwon 2024.

China's teenage skaters took three medals on the first day of the Winter Youth Olympics.

Yang finished in two minutes and 33.148 seconds, followed by teammate Li Jinzi in 2:41.543. Japan's Nonomi Inoue took the bronze medal.

"I achieved my goal. Actually, I wanted to win the gold medal beforehand, and I am very happy that I got it," said 17-year-old Yang.

"There are still competitions to come, and I will continue to strive for good results," she added.

Later on Saturday, Zhang Xinzhe clinched a silver in the men's 1,500m, marking his first international podium.

The 16-year-old Chinese finished in 2:22.095, trailing home favorite Joo Jae-hee, who won in 2:21.906.

"I am so happy, excited, but a little regretful," Zhang said. "I had the chance to win, but I lacked experience."

Zhang said he played games and exchanged pins with athletes from other countries and regions in the Winter Youth Olympic Village.

"I also took the opportunity to practice my English and I feel I have made some progress," he said.

The men's and women's 1,000m gold medals in short track will be decided on Sunday.

1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 nations and regions will compete in the four cities of Gangneung, PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong until February 1.

The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics features seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.

