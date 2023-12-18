China's Gong wins women's 1500m(1) bronze at ISU Short Track World Cup in Seoul

Xinhua) 10:28, December 18, 2023

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Gong Li claimed the bronze medal in the women's 1500m(1) race at the 2023-24 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup here on Saturday.

"I feel very happy to get the medal. I think that I have made some progress and learned more experience in the competition," Gong told Xinhua after the race.

"There will be more great skaters in the competition tomorrow, and more opportunities (for me) to exercise. I hope I can also achieve good results," she said.

The women's 1500m(1) was won by Kim Gil-li of South Korea, with Corinne Stoddard of the United States taking silver.

In the men's 1500m(1) race, China's Li Wenlong reached the final of Group A and finished fourth place. Park Ji-won of South Korea grabbed the gold, and Canada's William Dandjinou and Felix Roussel seized silver and bronze respectively.

The Chinese men's team advanced to the 5,000m relay Group A final, where they will face the Netherlands, South Korea, Italy and Belgium on Sunday.

The Chinese women's team of Gong Li, Qu Chunyu, Wang Xinran and Zang Yize reached the 3,000m relay Group A final, and will compete with South Korea, Canada and the Netherlands on Sunday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)