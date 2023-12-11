China's Gao takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Poland

WARSAW, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Gao Tingyu claimed a title in the men's 500m race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Saturday.

During the World Cup in Beijing in mid-November, Gao assured that he was on track to return to his best form, and he proved that at the Arena Lodowa.

China's first men's Olympic speed skating champion took a massive triumph in the first 500m race with a time of 34.70 seconds. Gao, who had set a track record of 34.26 in Poland over two years ago, beat Canada's Laurent Dubreuil by 0.07 seconds. Wataru Morishige of Japan grabbed a bronze medal, 0.05 seconds further behind.

Gao made a strong start as he had the best time of 9.43 in the first lap and then kept a strong pace to stand on the highest podium as a gift for his 26th birthday, which will fall on December 15.

Ning Zhongyan collected a bronze medal in the men's 1,500m Division A in 1:46.99. Norway's Peder Kongshaug seized gold in 1:46:41. Jordan Stolz of the United States, who won the 1,000m competition on Friday, added a silver medal to his collection after finishing 0.07 seconds behind Kongshaug.

China's Han Mei earned 43 points in the general standings after finishing fourth in the women's 1,500m Division A, with the 25-year-old skater crossing the line in 1:58.76.

Japan's Miho Takagi won the competition with a time of 1:56.63, while the Dutch duo Marijke Groenewoud and Joy Beune took second and third respectively.

Erin Jackson of the United States won the women's second 500m Division A race, beating South Korea's Kim Min-sun by 0.16 seconds. Femke Kok of the Netherlands took third place.

Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman gave the United States gold medal in the men's team pursuit Division A, followed by Italy and Norway. China took fifth position with a time of 3:49.60.

Chinese speed skaters were fourth in the women's team pursuit. Japan grabbed the gold medal, ahead of Canada and Poland.

The World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki continues with the final-day competitions on Sunday.

