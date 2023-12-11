Liu Shaoang stays clam after crash as home skaters get superstar treatment at Short Track World Cup in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:14, December 11, 2023

Liu Shaoang (R) and Lin Xiaojun (L) of China compete during the men's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Home favorites Liu Shaoang and Lin Xiaojun collided while in the lead as Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles triumphed in the men's 500m (1) of the ISU Short Track World Cup in Beijing on Saturday.

Pierre-Gilles took the gold medal in 40.711 seconds, followed by France's Quentin Fercoq and Jens van 'T Wout of the Netherlands, with Liu and Lin finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

The men's 500m (1) was considered one of the most promising events for the hosts, with Lin and the Liu brothers being competitive. Although Liu's elder brother Liu Shaolin did not make it to the final A, Lin and Liu were powerful enough to provide a belt and braces approach for Team China.

Liu led from the start ahead of Lin, but with three laps remaining, Lin attempted to overtake Liu, resulting in a collision that forced China to hand over the gold and silver medals.

After the race, Liu consoled his teammate, explaining that it was part of the competition.

"It's pretty normal, that's short track," the Olympic champion said. "This is how short track is different from other sports, because you have to think about everything."

Liu also praised the great atmosphere in the venue and expressed gratitude to the home crowd.

The renovated Capital Indoor Stadium, which served as the Beijing 2022 venue, drew a large number of spectators and showed once again the popularity of the sport in China.

Although the hosts failed to pick up a gold medal on Saturday, four silvers and a bronze were enough to give the home heroes the rock-star treatment.

Many fans carried images and names of the athletes they supported, and some of the star skaters, such as Lin, had fans cheering them on from outside the venue.

"Beijing was unlike any other World Cup, and the size of the crowd and the cheering here was Winter Olympics-level," a fan commented on China's social media Weibo.

Also on Saturday, Kristen Santos-Griswold won gold for the United States in the women's 500m (1). In the 1500m event, South Korean skaters Kim Gun-woo and Kim Gil-li took the men's and women's titles apiece.

The mixed relay title went to the Netherlands in 2:37.471.

Sunday will be the last day of the tournament and six gold medals will be awarded.

Quentin Fercoq (R) of France competes during the men's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Quentin Fercoq (L) of France competes during the men's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lin Xiaojun of China reacts after the men's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Jordan Pierre-Gilles (C) of Canada, silver medalist Quentin Fercoq (L) of France and bronze medalist Jens van 'T Wout of the Netherlands pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 500m event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Wenlong (R) of China competes during the men's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Gun Woo (R) of South Korea celebrates after winning the men's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kristen Santos-Griswold of the United States competes during the women's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Gun Woo (R) of South Korea celebrates after winning the men's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li of China celebrates after the women's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li (C) of China competes during the women's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li of China celebrates after the women's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li of China competes during the women's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lin Xiaojun (front L) and Fan Kexin (front R) of China compete during the mixed team relay final A at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(L to R) Lin Xiaojun, Sun Long and Fan Kexin of China celebrate after the mixed team relay final A at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Fan Kexin (R) of China competes during the mixed team relay final A at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Fan Kexin (C), Wang Ye (L) of China celebrate after the women's 500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li (C) of China competes during the women's 1500m final at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gold medalist Kim Gilli (C) of South Korea, silver medalist Gong Li (L) of China, bronze medalist Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 1500m event at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

