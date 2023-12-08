Highlights of ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb
Yang Yixi (L)/Deng Shunyang of China compete during the pairs free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Ioulia Chtchetinina (top)/Michal Wozniak of Poland compete during the pairs free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Milania Vaananen (L)/Filippo Clerici of Finland compete during the pairs free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Gold medalist Jin Boyang (C) of China, silver medalist Mikhail Shaidorov (L) of Kazakhstan and bronze medalist Aleksandr Selevko of Estonia pose during the medal ceremony after the men's free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Jin Boyang of China competes during the men's free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Gold medalist Jin Boyang of China poses during the medal ceremony after the men's free skating competition at the ISU Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia on Dec. 7, 2023. (Igor Kralj/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
