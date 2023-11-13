In pics: gala exhibition of Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023

Xinhua) 13:20, November 13, 2023

Rebecca Ghilardi(Top)/Filippo Ambrosini of Italy perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Jin Boyang (1st R) of China take selfies with skaters after the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Chen Hongyi of China performs during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Piper Gilles (3rd R)/ Paul Poirier (2nd R) of Canada, Yoshida Hana (1st L) of Japan, Adam Siao Him Fa (1st R) of France, Deanna Stellato-Dudek (2nd L)/Maxime Deschamps of Canada pose for photos after the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Deanna Stellato-Dudek (R) /Maxime Deschamps of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Niina Petrokina of Estonia performs during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Chen Xizi (L) /Xing Jianing of China perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Annika Hocke (top)/Robert Kunkel of Germany perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Peng Cheng (front) /Wang Lei of China perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Caroline Green (R)/Michael Parsons of the United States perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)

Piper Gilles (R)/ Paul Poirier of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Jin Boyang of China performs during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Piper Gilles (top)/ Paul Poirier of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2023 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

