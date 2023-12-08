We Are China

Highlights of ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating

Xinhua) 16:34, December 08, 2023

Fan Kexin (R) of China competes during the women's 500m heat at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Ye of China competes during the women's 500m heat at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li (2nd L) of China competes during the women's 1500m quarterfinal at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Xu Aili of China competes during the women's 1500m quarterfinal at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Gong Li of China competes during the women's 1500m quarterfinal at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liu Shaoang (R) of China competes during the men's 500m heat at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lin Xiaojun (front) of China competes during the men's 500m heat at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Beijing, China, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

